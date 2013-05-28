Garcinia Cambogia Plus: A New Breakthrough in Fighting Obesity

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements, the leader in organic products manufacturing has unveiled a new weight loss supplement derived Garcinia Cambogia HCA . It has been known for quite some time now to have weight losing properties. The supplement is extracted from the pure Garcinia Cambogia extract. Being 100% natural it is an ideal weapon to use in fighting obesity.



In the United States, approximately sixty (60) million Americans, in their 20’s and above are obese. It is ranked as number two cause of preventable death in the US. The two main dilemma of obesity are rapid weight gain and voracious appetite. Garcinia Cambogia has the perfect proponents to manage those factors. Dr. Oz had endorsed Garcinia Cambogia claiming it as the “Holy Grail for Weight Loss” in his talk show.



The components derived from the plant are mainly Hydroxycitric acid or HCA and serotonin. The HCA is known to slow down the De Novo Lipogenesis (DNL), an indigenous enzyme which facilitates the conversion of free carbohydrates into fats. By inhibiting or slowing down this enzyme, the body can use up most of the free carbohydrates thereby preventing it to be stored as reserved fat. Overtime this will result in the burning of fats and in effect losing weight.



Another active product is serotonin, a hormone which is found in the stomach and the brain, it acts as a neurotransmitter that controls the satiety center and is said to affect the mood as well. The resulting increase in serotonin from intake of the supplement results in the lessening of hunger and binge eating and in effect prevents more caloric intake and dually makes one feel better and prevents over eating as a result of anxiety.



It’s greatly advised to take Garcinia Cambogia 1500mg with 50% or higher HCA content to maximize its weight loss capability. Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Garcinia Cambogia Plus contains 60% HCA to ensure maximum weight loss for its consumers. This supplement being available in the market presents as a clear alternative to the prevailing modes in controlling the disease.



"The benefits of the Garcinia Cambogia beat all of our initial skepticism. We found the diet not only helped with weight loss and getting rid of belly fat, but it seemed to boost energy levels, and also helped me sleep better and to wake-up more rested". -----Racheal Ray celebrity cook and author host of Everyday with Rachael Show



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is renowned as one of the top producers of organic health products. Choice Nutrition Supplements produces 100 % organic health products which improve health and lifestyle through its high quality and safely sourced raw organic materials. Choice Nutrition Supplements has this holistic approach towards healing and improvement by focusing on the body’s vital functions, and also in providing information to customers on how to make their lives healthier.



To know more about Choice Nutrition Supplements, click here



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

Choice Nutrition Supplements

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/