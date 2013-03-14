Garcinia Cambogia Review - Customer Reveals How She Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Weeks

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia Select is a phenomenal weight loss supplement which helps a person lose weight even if they don't follow a specific diet and exercise plan. It is made from the Garcinia Cambogia extract, a fruit which originates in Indonesia but also found in India and other South East Asian countries. The Garcinia Cambogia is a small pumpkin shaped fruit, also called tamarind. The rind of the Garcinia fruit is used to extract the benefits of weight loss. The core ingredient of Garcinia Cambogia extract is HCA or Hydroxycitric acid. This acid is proved to increase or enhance the weight loss process two or three times. With proper weight reducing diet plan and exercise, the extract can help a person lose upto an average of 4 pounds in a month.



Garcinia Cambogia extract has been popular in the weight loss arena ever since its benefits were discussed on the famous doctor's Show. Aired on the celebrity health expert's program, the two celebrity doctors discussed the positive impact of Garcinia Cambogia on weight loss mechanism of the body. She said that the extract in the form of capsules should have at least 50 percent of HCA for the extract to work effectively. Also the extract from the fruit contains a high level of Potassium which enables the extract to be absorbed by the body.



Missy was one of the people who had successfully tried the extract and said that she lost 10 pounds in 4 months. Missy said that she experienced results within the first 7 to 10 days and felt lesser food cravings and the extract especially helped curb her sugar cravings. Dr. cited that Missy experienced such results because of the release of Serotonin, a chemical in the brain which curbs hunger and makes a person feel good about themselves. Serotonin also creates better immunity, higher levels of energy and sleeping patterns.



The supplement is recommended to be taken twice, once before breakfast and one before lunch, preferably 30 minutes before eating. The capsules contain a small amount of caffeine therefore it is advised to cut back on caffeinated foods and beverages. Diabetic people should not consume Garcinia Cambogia Select as it drastically lowers blood sugar. Pregnant and breast feeding women should not use dietary supplements as they are not backed by FDA evidence.



About Garcinia Cambogia Select

Garcinia Cambogia Select is the most safest and effective weight loss supplement that is purely made up of natural ingredients.



