Garcinia Cambogia Review - Effective Weight Loss Supplement with Natural Garcinia Extract

The principal extract of Garcinia Cambogia which is responsible for weight loss, has been around for a long time. It comes from the rind of a pumpkin-like fruit, sometimes called a tamarind. The fruit originated in Asia and was used in ancient cultures by adding to their meals, preferably in soups to suppress food cravings and feel fuller. The extract has now become popular in the form of weight loss supplements in the western world.



Garcinia Cambogia Review



A scientific research was published in the 'Journal of International Medical Research' in the year 2000. The study showed that in a period of 12 weeks, volunteers were given 300mg of Garnicia extract per day along with other herbs. The group which had taken the extract lost 3.5kg in comparison to the control group which did not take the Garcinia extract and lost only 1.2kg. The study showed a stark 85% drop in weight due to the extract. It is a natural ingredient and does not have any negative side effects.



A miracle drug for people looking to shed off a few extra pounds, the Garcinia Cambogia extract caught the attention of TV celebrity Dr. Oz who commended the product for its simple yet effective impact. The extract is said to support weight loss by 3 times. Regular consumption may result in weight loss of a minimum 10 pounds a month with no changes in a person's dieting habits.



One of the featured weight busters vouched for the product and said she noticed an instant decrease in her appetite, especially with sugars and carbohydrates. She experienced an increase in energy and no negative side effects.



Dr. Julie Chen, who appeared on the Dr. Oz Show explained how the extract works. Instead of the way the liver converts sugars to fats, using Garcinia Cambogia changes it into energy (glycogen) which is used up by the body as energy fuel.



Garcinia Cambogia Select is a dual action fat buster that works on two levels. Firstly, it suppresses appetite and inhibits the body to form new fat cells. The extract in the drug increases the formation of lean muscle instead of fat. This results in better toned muscles and flatter stomach, lesser fat on butts and thighs. It also increases the level of serotonin to balance mood swings, alleviate emotional stress, improve sleeping patterns and boost energy levels.



About Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is the latest breakthrough in the weight loss industry that has taken television health programs and online health blogs and news sites by storm. The supplement is extracted from the rind of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit and has been around for ages making experts feel comfortable about the safety and its healthy nature.



