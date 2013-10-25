Garcinia Cambogia Sales Surge in the Health and Wellness Market

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The popularity of the weight loss supplement has skyrocketed as well as sales in the health and wellness market, especially on Amazon.com. Garcinia cambogia is an exceptional weight loss supplement on its own, making it one of the best selling weight loss supplements available today. Its popularity and efficacy is primarily based on how it promotes natural and healthy weight loss.



Garcinia cambogia does not disappoint consumers with how it has the properties of an ideal weight loss supplement. Firstly, it blocks fat formation with the help of hydroxycitric acid (HCA). The fruit is generally standardized to 60% HCA, which inhibits the conversion of unused sugar into fat. HCA also helps suppress appetite, preventing food cravings that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. It has also been proven to reduce belly fat and build lean muscle.



With its natural weight loss abilities, garcinia cambogia is more than just hype. It meets the expectations of the consumers, as reflected on the number of its sales throughout the health and wellness market.



“There are so many products out in the market that claim to help with weight loss. I really believe the only way to truly lose weight is to monitor what goes into your mouth, the less you eat, the more you lose. The reason I like this product is for the way it suppresses your appetite. If you are not hungry you eat less and therefore lose more.” – Legs407, Garcinia Cambogia Plus User



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com