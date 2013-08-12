Garcinia Cambogia Side Effects How to Choose High Quality Garcinia Products

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia is a fruit extract obtained from plant which originated in South-East Asia. The fruit is progressively becoming more popular as an efficient supplement for weight loss. Despite the fact that scientific studies have discovered that it indeed works effectively for weight reduction, most individuals are still worried about possible side effects of garcinia cambogia. Below is a brief look at some of the side effects associated with garcinia cambogia.



Garcinia cambogia side effects



As persons may be aware, garcinia is a fruit extract. Therefore, it is absolutely a natural product. As a result, the possibilities of persons experiencing adverse effects are slim to none. The have been quite a few clinical studies that have been done on this extract and no major side effects have been reported when persons adhere to the correct dosage requirements.



Garcinia cambogia has become very popular in recent month which have given rise to a lot of manufacturers selling to product to make some quick cash. The downside is that most of these manufacturers are adding filler ingredients to their products that dilutes the effect of HCA (hydroxycitric acid) - the main ingredient of the product.



Garcinia cambogia products are selling like hot bread. The facts that some of these products have been compromised in terms of quality have led to persons reporting mild side effects such as bloating, minor headaches or gastrointestinal problems. Persons are advised that if they experience such symptoms which is rare and not the norm for 100% high quality supplements, they should stop taking them and see their health care provider.



The truth is, pure garcinia extract is safe. However, falling victim to fake products can lead to problems. Persons are advised to follow the steps below to ensure they get high quality products that will not lead to any adverse garcinia cambogia side effects.



How To Get High Quality Products:



1. Only buy products which has the label clearly displayed saying Pure Garcinia Cambogia Or GCE.



2. Product must contain at least 50% HCA the active ingredient.



3. Minimum dosage requirement should be 500mg-1000mg per capsule.



4. Product should contain no additives or filler ingredients.



Once persons stick to the above criteria, they will have a greater chance of getting garcinia products that are safe so they won’t have to worry about possible side effects.



Who Should Not Take Garcinia Supplements



In healthy adults, it is okay to take the supplement and enjoy the many health benefits without worrying about side effects. However, persons suffering from chronic related illness such as diabetes, Alzheimer and high blood pressure are warned against taking garcinia. Additionally, lactating and pregnant women should also not use the product. Garcinia has not gone through extensive testing to determine its effects on fetus or passing down through breast milk to the babe.



Individuals who are also on medication should never take garcinia without first consulting their medical practitioner. They should keep in mind that despite the fact that garcinia cambogia supplement many not contain reported side effects; its association with other forms of medication may result to some forms of complications.



Conclusion



Persons looking to try garcinia for its weight loss properties can rest assure that once they follow the above criteria for buying high quality products, they will have no garcinia cambogia side effects to worry about.



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Bronx New York

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