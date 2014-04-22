Garcinia Cambogia vs Green Coffee Bean Extract. Who Wins the Battle of Best Weight Loss Supplement?

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Dieters rely on natural food supplements along with sufficient exercise and suitable diet plans for weight loss. For many years, Garcinia Cambogia supplements remained the best selling weight-loss products, but recently, a new supplement emerged into the picture - the Green Coffee Bean Extract; it is proven to burn body fat very effectively. The following sections show a brief comparison of both the products to evaluate the positive and negative aspects of each of them.



Garcinia Cambogia:



Garcinia Cambogia is a sour fruit that forms a part of the cuisine in many parts of Southeast Asia, especially in Kerala state of India, and so it is safe for consumption with no known side effects. Garcinia extract is rich in Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA), that can increase the metabolism levels of the body to burn excess fat; it is very effective in burning abdominal fat that can be a cause for heart diseases, diabetes and blood pressure in the long run. Most over-weight people have the condition of emotional eating. HCA boosts the levels of Serotonin which keeps the mood elevated and curbs hunger by giving a feeling of fullness.



Green Coffee Bean Extract:



The green coffee beans are the unroasted beans collected from Coffea fruits. In 2012, a study was conducted by the "Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy" journal on human subjects who were given 700 mg of green coffee beans every day, for two weeks. In the results, it was found that they lost noticeable amount of weight. Researchers found out that green coffee beans are rich in Chlorogenic acid that can control the blood sugar levels and lower the blood pressure. The beans also have plenty of antioxidants that delay the process of aging.



The Side Effects:



Till date, Garcinia Cambogia has no known side effects. As it is safely used as a food ingredient in some parts of the world, Garcinia supplements are safe when taken in prescribed doses. On the other hand, green coffee extract contains caffeine which may cause health complications for people allergic to it.



Overall Verdict:



The Garcinia supplements are evidently safer than the green coffee extract, but they slightly fall behind than the latter in terms of scientifically proven results. However, there are thousands of satisfied customers who achieved weight loss after using them. Also, Garcinia extracts have been around for the last 10 years. Overall, in the battle of garcinia cambogia vs green coffee bean, the former wins.



These two products are available in the form of excellent supplements. Before trying any of them, it is advised to consult a physician or a nutrition expert for information regarding the side effects and dosage.



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Media Contact:

Mary Anderson

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Maplewood NJ

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