Garcinia Cambogia Weight Loss Supplement from Revocure Is Now Back in Stock on Amazon

As an article on the Revocure website explains, Garcinia Cambogia Extract is made from a small pumpkin-shaped fruit that is native to Indonesia, and is also grown in other areas of the world including West and Central Africa. Recently, Garcinia Cambogia has grown in popularity as a supplement that may help with weight loss.



The key ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia is called Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA), which works in the body to inhibit the production of citrate lyase, an enzyme that the body utilizes to help turn carbohydrates into fat. As the article notes, Garcinia Cambogia has an impact on four areas of health: satiety and appetite control; cardiovascular health; fat reduction and weight management; and blood sugar control.



One of the main reasons people tend to gain weight is because of emotional or binge eating. People who do this often eat dessert or other foods even when they are full because it makes them feel good, or because they are feeling sad or down and they want the food to help boost their mood. When their levels of serotonin—a neurotransmitter in the brain— drop, bingeing or emotional eating may become a problem for some people, which in turn can cause them to gain weight.



The Pure Garcinia Cambogia from Revocure can help to increase the level of serotonin, the article notes. It may also cause a decrease neuropeptide Y levels.



“This effect reduces hunger, lowers food intake, and stops the user from engaging in ‘emotional eating,’ behaviors,” the article explains.



Each serving of Revocure’s Garcinia Cambogia contains 60 percent HCA, and the supplement is also fortified with calcium, potassium and chromium to help it more easily absorb into the body. The 500 mg veggie capsules do not contain any fillers, binders or artificial ingredients.



Revocure, which stands for "Revolutionary Cures," is a leading supplement company for natural weight loss. Revocure's products are made in the United States and have no artificial ingredients. Every bottle is made with veggie caps, and the products are also stimulant free and jitter free.