EarthWell Nutrition Launches Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract, a Mighty Supplement for Appetite Suppression and Weight Loss.

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- EarthWell Nutrition has hit the headlines once again with the launch of yet another excellent product. Their new product is a highly effective combination of Garcinia Cambogia and Green Coffee Bean extract, making it one of the most extraordinary health supplements in the present market. This product also makes use of liquid formula to offer an improved rate of absorption. EarthWell Nutrition specializes in creating natural health supplements promoting health, fitness, and a better life. Only natural ingredients are used in all supplements created by EarthWell Nutrition. Thousands of people around the world prefer EarthWell Nutrition over their competitors because their products offer health benefits that are scientifically proven.



Announcing the launch of their brand new product, the Sales Director of EarthWell Nutrition Richard Morgan said, “EarthWell Nutrition is proud to offer their new Liquid Garcinia Cambogia Plus Green Coffee supplement. We’ve put a lot of research into it to ensure it is the most efficient natural weight loss product in the market today. As a result of its liquid form, you can expect much faster action comparing any other similar product. Get started today, if you are looking for guaranteed fat loss using natural ingredients.”



Garcinia Cambogia, an exotic fruit from South East Asia, has emerged now as one of the most popular natural ingredients in the health and wellness fraternity. The excellent weight loss and appetite suppressant property of Garcinia Cambogia can be attributed to its natural element called Hydroxycitric Acid or HCA. This natural element not only helps in losing fat, but also reduces appetite naturally. It retards the process that converts sugar to fat cells. It also increases the level of the neurotransmitter named serotonin in the brain, resulting in the reduction of hunger.



Green Coffee Bean Extract is another extremely popular natural ingredient for fat loss. Coffee is a rich source of several useful chemical compounds. Chlorogenic Acid and Trigonelline are two such compounds with excellent glucose metabolism properties. These are the two components responsible for the extraordinary health benefits of green coffee bean. However, the beans must not be roasted because the useful elements get vaporized when they are roasted.



There are hundreds of companies manufacturing different supplements making use of the health benefits of these two excellent natural ingredients. However, Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract stands apart from all of them for more than one reason. Firstly, most of the Green Coffee and Garcinia Cambogia products are available in the capsule form. EarthWell Nutrition is one of the few manufacturers to come up with a Liquid Garcinia and Green Coffee supplement. The liquid form acts faster on the human body because it has a much faster rate of absorption. Also, this is one of the very few products offering two excellent supplements in one.



EarthWell Nutrition’s new product has been standardized to 60% HCA to provide an optimal level of Hydroxycitric Acid. It also contains additional green coffee oxidant, enhancing the health benefits of Chlorogenic Acid, green coffee bean extract, and other oxidants that are present in green coffee beans. There are many potential users who do not like to take capsules. Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract from EarthWell Nutrition will certainly make them happy.



Within its brief tenure in the market, Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract has already made a name for itself in the health and wellness market. Recommending this top class product, one its many delighted users said, “I love EarthWell's Garcinia Cambogia drops. I've been hearing about the benefits of utilizing Garcinia Cambogia to lose weight and I've been trying to lose the last few pounds to reach my weight loss goal. EarthWell's Garcinia Cambogia drops were exactly what I needed for that extra little push. It was gentle on my stomach and I was confident taking a supplement that contained natural ingredients. The best part is that it's in drop form! No more choking down several pills at a time. Thanks for the great product!”



Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract has also received strong recommendation from the Dr. Oz show. This product has been tipped by many industry experts as the most powerful weight loss program in a market where new products are launched every day. With the summer just around the corner, the demand for Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract from EarthWell Nutrition is expected to be very high in the next few months.



Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract is currently available at Amazon.com for a limited period, reduced price. To start using the market’s best fat loss program, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Liquid-Garcinia-Cambogia-Coffee-Extract/dp/B00IKN8DMQ .



About EarthWell Nutrition

EarthWell Nutrition is a health and nutrition company reputed for only offering the healthiest and safest natural supplements for the body based on known scientific benefits. All EarthWell products follow good manufacturing practices and are stored in well ventilated, air conditioned warehouses. Quality control guarantees that users only get the best possible product. The company has just announced the launch of their latest product Liquid Garcinia Cambogia with Green Coffee Bean Extract



Contact:

EarthWell Nutrition

http://earthwellnutrition.com

Richard Morgan

888-203-7713

Email: info@earthwellnutrition.com