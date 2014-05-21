Healthier Life Supplements Now Offers One Free Bottle of Their Top Quality Garcinia Cambogia.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Being an established health supplement provider, Healthier Life Supplements Company offers Garcinia Cambogia of best quality produced in America. Now they have a special offer for all their customers who would like to make use of Garcinia Cambogia health supplement to deal with their weight loss problems effectively.



The popularity of Garcinia Cambogia increases every day as more and more adults around the world achieve amazing results in weight loss. This all-natural supplement derived from an exotic fruit is highly efficient and has no known side effects, when taken in its pure form.



The capsules should be taken two times a day – before breakfast and before lunch. They help people by reducing their appetite and blocking the process of fat formation. In other words, after getting this supplement, people use the existing fat turning it into energy, which greatly accelerate the weight loss effect.



However, to ensure that this outstanding effect will take place, people have to get their supplements from reliable providers, who do not add any fillers into the capsules. This additives and fillers can be dangerous for people’s health and may cause some unwanted side effects.



Healthier Life Supplements is an established and reliable company that guarantees the top quality of all their products. It offers Garcinia Cambogia 100% pure extract that has no fillers, preservatives, colors or binders that may cause health issues or may reduce the effectiveness of the natural ingredients that pure Garcinia Cambogia contains.



People can now take advantage of the generous special offer given by Healthier Life Supplements. Using the Promo Code: BWH4LNSC, customers can now buy two bottles of Garcinia Cambogia and get one bottle for free. This will ensure that they can enjoy the great weight loss effect of this amazing natural fruit longer.



However, the benefits of Garcinia Cambogia extract are not limited to the weight loss. It is also a great energy and immune booster and balances carbohydrates level in the body. The secret behind the incredible effect of Garcinia Cambogia is the high concentration of hydroxycitric acid. This compound prevents the fat formation, being a natural fat blocker.



Additionally, this hydroxycitric acid regulates serotonin levels that make people feel satisfied and cheerful. This special hormone helps people control their appetite and mood. So Garcinia Cambogia stops cravings for food, blocks fat formation, improves mood and immunity, and accelerates weight loss process.



Anyone can take advantage of Healthier Life Supplements' Garcinia product and their 2 for 1 Promo. Just visit their Garcinia Camgogia listing on Amazon.com and make use of the promo code: BWH4LNSC at the checkout process.



About Healthier Life Supplements

Part of their mission statement at Healthier Life Supplements is to offer the best quality Weight Loss and Diet solutions. They are committed to providing the best customer service and after sales support to all their valued customers.



Their products are professionally sourced and proudly made right here in America for guaranteed quality and authenticity. All of their products are also produced in accordance with GMP consistent quality standards and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered. One can rest assured that they bring only the best when it comes to one’s health and wellbeing.



Healthier Life Supplements products are fulfilled by Amazon.com so people can rest assured that all orders will arrive on time and in good order. Shipping is also free for all prime members. A 30 day money back guarantee is offered, so if people are not happy with the product, they will receive a full, no questions asked refund so all the risk is on company.



Contact

Customer Support

(213) 342 8434

support@healthierlifesupplements.com

https://www.healthierlifesupplements.com