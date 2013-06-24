Garcinia Cambogia Inferno with 60% HCA Now Available Through Nutrition Inferno

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Nutrition Inferno announces the introduction of 60% HCA Garcinia Cambogia to their line of high quality weight loss supplements. Garcinia Cambogia has been demonstrated to help with food cravings and problem eating related to mood disorders. Garcinia Cambogia Inferno contains HCA which increases the levels of serotonin in the brain, the brain chemical known to regulate mood, and helps decrease the severity of mood swings associated with binge eating, as well as decrease appetite.



The HCA found in Garcinia Cambogia is a natural extract (hydroxycitric acid) which is the key to weight loss for emotional and stress eaters. Those using high purity, high quality, Garcinia Cambogia were found to be losing two to three times as much weight as would be expected through dieting and moderate exercise without use of Garcinia Cambogia or other supplements. This is attributed to the HCA's interaction on brain chemistry to provide a sense of well-being and thus reduce the dieter's desire to turn to food for emotional reasons.



Nutrition Inferno wants consumers considering adding Garcinia Cambogia Inferno to their weight loss regimen to know that only high purity, 60% HCA, and high quality Garcinia Cambogia extract without fillers, binders or artificial ingredients can be expected to have the mood elevating and appetite reducing effects which significantly increase weight loss. Nutrition Inferno's Garcinia Cambogia Inferno contains 60% pure HCA in its extract to support faster weight loss.



One recent consumer commented on Nutrition Inferno's Amazon page by saying, "After looking at a few products, I purchased Garcinia Cambogia Inferno and I am so happy that I did. I received a superior product for a great cost from a customer service focused company. Nutrition Inferno even followed up after I received my shipment to validate that I was completely satisfied. I have been amazed by the results I have seen. I am now 162 pounds a size 10 and still losing weight easily."



Nutrition Inferno's Garcinia Cambogia is avalable through Amazon by going to:



http://www.amazon.com/shops/A19CUX81FU2605



About NUTRITION INFERNO

Located in Milwaukee, WI, Nutrition Inferno is a distributor of nutritional supplements related to weight loss. Their complete product line is available on their website at http://nutritioninferno.com



CONTACT

Kelly Dachel

Nutrition Inferno

Milwaukee, WI

kelly@imediateam.com

414-852-3659