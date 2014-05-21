Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- LKH introduces their Garcinia Cambogia Extract Supplements, which are 100% pure and contain 60% HCA. They are available on Amazon as vegetarian capsules in 60 count bottles.



Garcinia Cambogia has been found to be one of the most promising weight loss tools to become a top seller. A natural extract from Garcinia Cambogia has been demonstrated to help with weight loss efforts. That natural extract is called hydroxycirtric acid, or HCA. Garcinia Cambogia HCA works to help emotional balance, making it a preferred supplement for binge emotional eaters. It has the added benefit of being a fat blocker.



Studies and anecdotal testimonies point to the potential of the supplement to lift mood. A number of studies have shown an increase in serotonin production when using Garcinia Cambogia. Serotonin is a brain chemical which regulates mood. Websites and YouTube videos tout many testimonials from those who have used Garcinia Cambogia and those testimonials claim a lower incidence of binge eating.



In addition to being a mood elevator and a fat blocker, evidence exists which shows that Garcinia Cambogia quickens the processing signals sent to the brain from the stomach. The result is that the brain learns that the stomach is full faster. This can be a big plus for obese people, as studies have demonstrated that obese people have a slow stomach to brain response system.



The HCA in Garcinia Cambogia suppresses an enzyme called Citrate Lyase. Essentially, by suppressing this enzyme the body's process of making fats from sugars or carbs slows way down. Production of bad cholesterol and trigs are greatly reduced as well.



Responsible use of Garcinia Cambogia is important. An average weight loss of 15lbs per month can be achieved with recommended dosages. Dosages should not be increased beyond what is recommended. Increasing the dosage to higher than suggested levels has been shown to produce headaches, blurred vision and vertigo. Food poisoning has been reported at ultra-high dosages.



Garcinia Cambogia is a tropical fruit found in Africa and India. The extremely sour taste adds flavor to many dishes, but it is not typically eaten whole. It is a typical ingredient in curry.



About LKH Nutrition

LKH Nutrition is the maker and distributor of 100% Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract available on Amazon. Located in Foster City, CA, this is the first product LKH has introduced to the market.



CONTACT

LKH Nutrition

Foster City, CA