Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- For those who haven't heard about Garcinia Cambogia yet, its is a tropical fruit known to Asia and parts of Africa. The sour taste of the fruit makes it unpalatable to be eaten whole. The rind of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit is used in many Indian dishes similar to curry. Garcinia Cambgoia is a natural extract of the rind. Research has shown the extract to be effect as a weight loss supplement.



Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract's unique impact on the brain helps dieters cut down on binge, or emotional eating and cuts down on fat production in the body.



BioGanix announced today that they have released a new premium natural weight loss product, called "Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600". This new supplement works by providing a sense of well-being which decreases urges in some people to act on what are called "binge" impulses. The active ingredient in "Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600" is HCA (hydroxycitric acid), a chemical found in the Garcinia Cambogia plant.



BioGanix has supercharged their new supplement with 800mg of Garcinia Cambogia per capsule, 300mg more per capsule than other leading brands. It also contains a super high 60% HCA.



The chemical HCA (hydroxycitric acid) effects weight loss by acting on the brain's natural mood regulator, the chemical known as Serotonin. In people with binge eating disorders, mood swings cause an overwhelming feeling of hunger. HCA causes Serotonin to provide a sort of cushion to those mood swings, decreasing their severity. HCA also has an impact on metabolism, causing the body to burn food faster.



BioGanix also takes their compound of Garcinia Cambogia extract a step further by adding Calcium and Postassium. This speeds up the weight loss process by increasing metabolism even more. This new super-charged formulation, using the highly recommended Garcinia Camboia extract, is brand new to the market and available only through Bioganix.



"Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600" is 60% stronger than then the next strongest brands.



As a special launch sale, they have discounted their Pure Garcinia Cambogia supplement by up to 71%, and offer FREE SHIPPING to everyone in the US. Its now available for sale on Amazon by going to:

http://www.amazon.com/Garcinia-Cambogia-Extract-STRENGTH-Recommended/dp/B00EZWPSQA



In addition to that, BioGanix wants those who are having trouble with binge, or emotional eating, to know that their premium strength Garcinia Camboia has no fillers, binders or artificial ingredients. It can be expected to have the greatest impact on mood and appetite over the much weaker other brands.



Positive reviews about this new formulation is already taking the weight loss circles by storm and happy customers are streaming in. So if you are looking for an alternative way to lose weight without special diets or extra exercise, have a look at BioGanix Pure Garcinia Cambogia Premium 1600, to help you reach your fat loss goals.



About Bioganix

Located in Houston, TX, Bioganix manufactures and distributes dietary supplements. They operate in an FDA Approved facility and their manufacturing is located in the USA.



CONTACT

BioGanix

10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. # 15634

Houston, TX 77043

USA

http://BioGanix.com

http://facebook.com/bioganix