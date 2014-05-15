GarciniaCambogia ExtractNow.org Publishes Guide to What Garcinia Cambogia Users Must Know

Florence, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia is one of the most popular diet supplements in the world today, and has received both scientific and celebrity endorsement thanks to its ability to at once burn fat, inhibit the absorption of new fat and suppress appetite. Many people discovering the supplement for the first time are understandably cynical, and Garcinia Cambogia Extract Now exists to help new and potential users find out more about the history of the supplement, and ensure they don’t get duped by potential scammers.



The new article describes how Dr. Julie Chen ran the first scientific testing on the benefits of tamarind to discover its active ingredient and how this ingredient affected the bodies of those ingesting it. It also describes how this active ingredient is now extracted and distilled into a potent powder form used in pill supplements.



What’s more, it describes how the supplement can help users and what guidelines to follow to ensure they purchase a reputable and effective pill, and avoid scam products looking to capitalize on the popularity of this new found weight loss pill.



A spokesperson for Garcinia Cambogia Extract Now explained, “Garcinia Cambogia extract is one of the most effective ways to optimize exiting weight loss strategies. Although it can certainly be used to create a reduction in body fat without any dietary or lifestyle changes, it is at its most effective when being used as part of a triple threat with diet and exercise, which is when individuals will start to see the fat melt away at remarkable speeds. We aim to provide everything users need to know to make informed purchasing decisions and feel confident that the science behind the results is based firmly in fact, and can make for real, long lasting changes in body composition.”



About Garcinia Cambogia Extract Now

Garcinia Cambogia Extract Now is an online resource center designed to educate and inform users and potential users of garcinia cambogia extract, a weight loss supplement promising a three-pronged attack on excess fat. The site is regularly updated and includes reviews of major manufacturers so individuals can buy an effective supplement from a reliable source. For more information please visit: http://garciniacambogiaextractnow.org/