Garden Dad Activates New SEO Strategy to Promote Gardening Education Website After Penalty

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Garden Dad, an online resource for all things related to gardening, announces a new SEO strategy and campaign to increase its site ranking and profile. Although the small business followed Google guidelines by providing quality content and audience engagement, a negative SEO campaign by a competitor and Penguin 2.1 caused the online site's presence to disappear due to both a manual penalty and an algorithmic penalty. Though the manual penalty has since been removed, Garden Dad is now working hard with new SEO tools to bring the site back up to the level it had achieved in the prior seven months since its launch.



"Since being affected by Penguin 2.1 after a negative SEO campaign, we realized that following Google's guidelines by providing quality content and good relationship with our audience is not enough to grow an online business," said a spokesman for the site. "Even though SEO is not our primary job, we have decided to employ some SEO tools and work on getting our link profile cleaned up. We are using this time after the negative SEO attack to recover and bring more useful information to our readers."



Prior to the penalties, in just seven months, Garden Dad developed a quality gardening website with top-notch content and nurtured lasting relationships with its visitors. Since its inception, Garden Dad achieved a reduction in its initial bounce rate from 86.86 percent to just 50.90 percent. The average of 1.2 pages per visit improved to 2.87 pages per visit, and the average visit duration of 42 seconds increased to 2 minutes, 37 seconds.



GardenDad.com features detailed gardening guides on the most popular gardening activities and plants, honest product reviews, and a guide to the best products and brands that serve the gardening market. Created by avid gardener, Frank Lowery, the site shares his passion and zeal for gardening and helps new gardeners and experts alike find joy and fulfillment in their gardens.



About Garden Dad

Garden Dad is a trusted online resource for gardening guides, garden tools reviews, and exclusive deals on garden tools. Founded by passionate gardener Frank Lowery, the site was created to share Frank's love of gardening with others and to help novice and expert gardeners alike take excellent care of their gardens for lifelong enjoyment. For more information, visit http://www.gardendad.com.