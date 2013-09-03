Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery Announces the Availability of Black Raspberry Plants

Altamont, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery is a wholesale plant nursery that offers its services online. The online nursery grow trees, shrubs, bushes, perennials, ferns, vines and other landscaping plant supplies and sell them at wholesale prices. The nursery has announced the availability of black Raspberry plants. These raspberry plants are available in a package of 2, 25 and 100 plants. Before selling the plants, it is made sure that they are healthy so when they are transferred to a different location they survive the climate.



The ideal conditions for growth and healthy survival of the plant needs full sun and the soil should be loamy, gravelly, acidic. The raspberry trees available for sale are 6-9 feet tall and 4-5 feet wide. Their growth is expected to be 5-6 feet a year under normal conditions. “Black Raspberries connect themselves to Europe. Mostly it can be seen grown in neglected field or hedges. It can grow up to 9 feet. Black Raspberry bears fruits after the cane of the tree grows to 6 feet. Usually, this can be grown in a soil which is acidic in nature and loamy. The fruits of black raspberry bloom from June to August. It can be seen wildly grown in Canada and northern part of America.”, said a spokesperson from Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery.



Apart from berry plants, the nursery also grows bushes, wild flowers, vines, ferns, moss, driftwood, conifers, live stakes, native grasses, water plants, fruit trees, shrubs and balled trees and all are available at wholesale prices. All their plants are dug fresh and it is made sure that they are shipped within 24hours to ensure fresh transmit, all plants in moisture rich terrasorb gel and surround roots with peat moss and plastic. Insurance is advised when orders are placed. Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery offers insurance at the end of the checkout process.



About Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery

Garden Delights Online Plant Nursery is state certified wholesale plant nursery grower selling affordable trees, shrubs, bushes, perennials, ferns, vines and landscaping plant supplies at nursery grower prices to the public. With 56 years in the wholesale nursery grower industry, people will receive quality plants at affordable prices. Garden Delights being a wholesale nursery grower makes it impossible to match their prices with other online nurseries.



For more information, visit http://www.onlineplantnursery.com/