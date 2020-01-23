Garden Dental & Orthodontics Is Providing Dental Extractions and Implant Placement Services in Spruce Grove

Spruce Grove, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Garden Dental & Orthodontics is headed by two seasoned dentists, Dr. Peter Ahpin and Dr. Suzanne Cziraki, who bring with them vast expertise in their fields of specialization. These specialists have the support of a dedicated and equally professional staff that has seen the Spruce Grove-based clinic become the go-to center for anyone looking to get excellent oral health and bright smiles. At Garden Dental & Orthodontics, the need for each patient is given priority, and all services are personalized to center on these demands for guaranteed satisfaction.



Talking about their focus in family dentistry, the clinic's spokesperson remarked, "Similar to other overall wellness solutions, dentistry services are not a reserve for adults who have developed complications with their teeth, gums, or mouth. Instead, everyone in the family deserves professional dental care, especially the children who need the right foundation for their oral health. To facilitate the needs of the entire family, we offer a comprehensive range of specialized services that suit different age groups and patient conditions."



The ultimate solution for anyone who has lost one or more teeth is to have dental implants that are permanent replacements that feel, function, and look like natural teeth. Garden Dental & Orthodontics offers these surgical treatments with patients having the option of a variety of services. The packages provided by the specialists include; single-tooth dental implants, mini-dental implants, implant-supported bridges, and removable implant-supported dentures. Since there are different procedures offered by Garden Dental & Orthodontics, the tooth implant cost is dependent on the procedure used.



Speaking about their cosmetic injectables, the clinic's spokesperson said, "Dr. Suzanne Cziraki offers Botox treatment to patients who want to eliminate facial wrinkles, correct gummy smiles, have fuller lips, or attain the perfect pout. All these services are customized to suit your requirements and are carefully administered to ensure the best results. As a specialist who has offered these treatments for more than 13 years, Dr. Suzanne Cziraki is without question the right professional for these concerns. As a patient considering Botox treatment, you can always come and visit us for professional consultation with the orthodontist and determination of the right procedure for your demands."



The growth of wisdom teeth can be followed with lots of complications, and in such instances, Garden Dental & Orthodontics often recommend for extractions. The extraction is supposed to save the patient from trauma, extensive decay, teeth crowding, and infections that can be caused to the surrounding bone. Garden Dental & Orthodontics has one of the lowest wisdom teeth removal cost, which is dependent on the extraction procedure used. The dentists will advise on the right procedure after examination of the patient's condition and provide a quote before the extraction.



About Garden Dental & Orthodontics

Garden Dental & Orthodontics has, for years, been providing the residents of Spruce Grove, Parkland County, Stony Plain, and the surrounding areas with professional dental and orthodontic services that are focused on their overall oral health.



