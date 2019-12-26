Garden Dental & Orthodontics Providing Emergency and General Dentistry Services in Spruce Grove

Spruce Grove, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Garden Dental & Orthodontics is a dental clinic that is out on a mission to ensure that all the residents of Spruce Grove and its environs have access to quality backed dental care. The driving objective of the practice has been to offer these world-class services at the most affordable rates to ensure that excellent oral health is not a privilege but an essential requirement. Garden Dental & Orthodontics has further gone the extra mile to offer their patients with on-the-spot financing solutions with flexible payment terms.



Speaking about their operation schedules, the company's spokesperson said, "It is vital to book an appointment within our normal working hours to ensure that by the time you get to our offices, we are ready for you. Typically, we run our operations from Monday to Friday as from 8 AM to 5 PM, except for Thursdays, where we open at 11 AM and close at 8 PM. We remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, making it critical that you find time for a dental appointment during the week."



The primary reason that necessitates tooth extraction is tooth decay that has progressed to the extent that the damage cannot be reversed. At Garden Dental & Orthodontics, this is always the last resort when no other procedure can be used to save the tooth. Insufficient room for the growth of wisdom teeth and severe infection to the surrounding bone also necessitates extraction. At Garden Dental & Orthodontics, the dental extraction cost is dependent on the conditions at hand and extraction method used by the specialists.



Talking about their emergency dental services, the company's spokesperson said, "There are lots of instances when one needs an emergency dentist in Spruce Grove, and at such times we are the go-for partner. Since emergencies cannot be restricted to time, we give you the freedom to get in touch with us through our call lines. This will give you an instant connection to one of our dentists who will listen to your needs and strive to provide instant solution to the condition. Primarily, our aim in such conditions is to ensure that the unbearable discomforts and pain is attended to professionally."



In the world of dentistry, one of the most revolutionary procedures is, without doubt, dental implants that are a permanent replacement to lost teeth. Garden Dental & Orthodontics has, over the years, witnessed the high demand for this procedure and significantly lowered its tooth implant cost. The clinic equally offers a wide range of options for their clients, including; single-tooth dental implants, implant-supported bridges, and mini-dental implants. Garden Dental & Orthodontics provides a quote for the procedure after evaluation of the patient's conditions and determination of the most suitable treatment technique.



About Garden Dental & Orthodontics

Garden Dental & Orthodontics has under the expertise of Dr. Suzanne Cziraki, Dr. Tim Barter, Dr. Dorota Szula, all seasoned professional dentists, offered a facility for individuals and families in Spruce Grove to have affordable, quality backed dental solutions.



