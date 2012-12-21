Garden Furniture Ireland Open New Showrooms and Website

Kilquade, County Wicklow -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Garden Furniture Ireland, Kilquade, County Wicklow have opened new showrooms in Kilquade, the expansion to a larger 20,000 square foot area will showcase all the leading garden furniture brands in Europe, the launch of the new website has coincided with the new showrooms launch.



Located just 30 minutes from Dublin city, the choice of the location off Ireland’s busiest Motorway was selected due to the ease of access, 95% of Irelands population is within 3 hours drive of the showrooms, Damien Kelly Manager of the showrooms gives reasons for the location selection,“ ease of access and good roads make it easy for anybody in Ireland to visit us, our location is an extremely significant factor in our future success, people do want to see items like furniture before buying them, the showroom location is also out of city meaning rent is much less, helping us to present a large selection of furniture to our potential customers”.



The showrooms are all outdoor, the furniture is set in a realistic garden setting too, all our outdoor furniture is suitable to be left out 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so it was an easy decision to leave everything outside.



The new website has also been launched in tandem with the new showroom expansion, the main types of furniture which can be seen on the website and the showrooms, are rattan, garden benches, cast aluminium garden furniture, wooden furniture, awnings and even outdoor bean bags.



The garden benches range includes Hartman, Alexander Rose and Westminster teak, there are about 30 outdoor benches on display, including cast aluminium, teak and rattan benches. In the new display there is a dedicated garden bench section.



In recent years rattan garden furniture is getting increasingly popular, there is a large range of dining sets, corner units and sofa sets as well as garden benches.



About Gardenfurnitureireland.com

Garden Furniture Ireland was set up in 2006, the name was originally KIlquade Patio Centre, over the years the emphasis has shifted away from paving and bricks to garden furniture, we are located in the National Garden Exhibition centre, Kilquade, County Wicklow, our website is http://www.gardenfurnitureireland.com



Contact Information



If you need more information on garden furniture Ireland, please contact PR Manager Hendraike Alain 00 353 1 2878404 or e-mail hendrake81@yahoo.com; also you can find more information on our website http://www.gardenfurnitureireland.com/