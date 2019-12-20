Garden Pesticides Market 2019: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation : Key Players: Scotts, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Global Garden Pesticides Market 2019 is a complete, professional report that provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, modern market trends and tactics impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and shares analysis. The report examines market performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The main objective of this research report is to pitch spearhead insights on salient factors that are boosting or hampering the growth of the Garden Pesticides industry. This report also includes the cost and profit status of Garden Pesticides, and Market growth drivers, marketing status, and challenges in this Market.



Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with Garden Pesticides market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Garden Pesticides market by top-level competitors: Scotts, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, DowDuPont, Andersons, BASF SE, Monsanto, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Bonide Products, Efekto, Espoma Company, Organic Laboratories, Red Sun, Nissan Chemical, ChemChina





This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Garden Pesticides, presents the global Garden Pesticides market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Garden Pesticides capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Garden Pesticides by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.



Garden Pesticides are substances meant for attracting, seducing, and then destroying any pest in the garden, which in general protect plants from damaging influences such as weeds, fungi, or insects. Garden pesticides include herbicides (which kill plants), insecticides (which kill insects), fungicides (which kill fungi) and other pesticides.

Pesticides constitute the largest category within the market for crop protection chemicals, with biopesticides accounting for a comparatively minute share. However, growing environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic pesticides that are primarily produced using petrochemical or inorganic raw materials have resulted in increasing demand for eco-friendly biopesticides.

Biopesticides, on the other hand, are manufactured with renewable resources and are free of synthetic active ingredients. Being organic, free of chemical residues and eco-friendly products, biopesticides have been witnessing faster growth in demand compared to their synthetic counterparts.



The technology here is much more mature than in the emerging market. The main drivers of the market are: the development of the economy, policy support, consumer products development, and environment friendly and recycling awareness.

The US Garden Pesticides market has been growing slower in recent years; the manufacturers are facing the fierce competition in the market. So, they are concerning more on their innovation R&D of new materials and technology.

Factors driving the markets for Garden pesticides include decreasing arable land, increasing population, the requirement of improving crop yields and adoption of GM technology, specifically herbicide-resistant crops. On the other hand, regulatory authorities such as the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) frequently come up with stringent laws related to curbing pesticide use for alleviating environmental damage and increasing consumer awareness about pesticide consumption, which is expected to be instrumental in slowing down growth in demand for synthetic pesticides.



The Garden Pesticides market was valued at 750 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 870 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Garden Pesticides.



Market Segment by Product Type

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Other



Market Segment by Application

Private gardens

Public gardens



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Garden Pesticides status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Garden Pesticides manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garden Pesticides are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



