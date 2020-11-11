Garden Residences Is the Top Luxurious Private Property DevelopmentGarden Residences Is the Top Luxurious Private Property Development

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Garden Residences is a luxurious private property development, located at Serangoon North View. Jointly developed by Keppel Land & Wingtai Asia, The Garden Residence Development offers 613 specially decorated residential units in five 15-storey towers.



With a large land area of 17,189.1sqm, there is ample space for a full range of condominium facilities and communal living. The development is nestled within lush gardens, surrounded by a private landed house enclave within the established neighborhood of Serangoon Gardens and the residential developments of Serangoon North.



With its rich history, Serangoon Gardens is one of the oldest estates in Singapore. With a wide range of F&B choices including cafes, restaurants, the famous Chomp Chomp food centre and Serangoon Garden Market, along with shops and supermarkets within the nearby my Village Shopping Mall, residents in the area benefit greatly from the convenience and access to these daily necessities.



Garden Residences provides smart technologies for different purposes like check-in/check-out, security, washing, and cleaning, etc. These services are usually reserved only for the very high-end condominiums, and Garden Residence is one of the first and few affordably priced developments to offer smart home services.



The overall atmosphere of Garden Residences luxury houses is exceptionally good. It would not be wrong to say that luxury houses make you feel happier, more satisfied and comfortable. The environment does leave a positive impact. Ambiance plays a great role in leaving a lasting impact on the people visiting you.



Established transport infrastructure provides connectivity to all parts of Singapore. Major expressways like CTE and PIE are minutes' drive away from The Garden Residence Serangoon. Serangoon MRT and Bus interchange are also nearby and residents are connected via a free shuttle bus service that is available for the first year. Within one kilometer are notable educational institutions such as Rosyth Primary School and Lycée Francais De Singapour. In the vicinity are also NEX shopping mall, Serangoon Community Club, Serangoon Stadium, Serangoon Gardens Country Club and Tavistock Park.



The Garden Residences Serangoon, overlooking one of Singapore's best known and much-loved neighborhoods, Serangoon Gardens, presents a life that has been built on these fundamentals. There is a wide variety of floor plan layout at The Garden Residences Condo, from 1 bedroom to 5 bedroom units. Units are also attractively priced. Purchasers can expect value-for-money buys, with reputable developer Wingtai providing top quality homes with luxurious home fittings and finishes.



For more information, please visit: https://gardenresidences-condo.sg/



We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



Media Contact



Garden Residences

Email: enquiry@gardenresidences-condo.sg

Telephone: 6100-9207

Website URL: https://gardenresidences-condo.sg/