GardenBuildingsBlog.com Publishes New Brutally Honest Review of Leading Summer House

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Garden buildings are an essential bit of extra storage space, and can offer a new level of comfort to the enjoyment of a garden both practically in a tool shed or for pure enjoyment in a gazebo. The difficulty comes in finding the best products for the best price, as oftentimes companies make bold claims that are not supported by the actual product. For many homeowners however, they only discover the reality when the product is delivered and by then it’s too late. My Garden Buildings Blog was created by one such scorned consumer to help others navigate the minefield.



Their latest publication has slammed the Summer House with a fully documented narrative taking readers through the initial expectations and how they were confronted by a very different reality. Among the criticisms they cite include poor quality materials, warped doors, poor joins at corners, insecure windows and a lack of structural integrity.



The site’s editor has now returned the summer house back to the merchant for a full refund, and they are awaiting the arrival of their next item for their Tiger Shed review (www.gardenbuildingsblog.com/my-tiger-shed-review/), where expectations are high and disappointment would be bitter indeed.



A spokesperson for www.gardenbuildingsblog.com explained, “The Summer House was a disaster, frankly, and we were shocked to discover that upon more research, it was apparent that we we’re not the only ones to be disappointed with the quality of the product. Looking down the reviews to the one-star ratings seems to reveal a much more frank appraisal, and one we fell into line with. We have created this review so those looking for a summer house needn’t suffer as we have, and will continue to review products so that users can come to us for recommendations as well as warnings.”



About Garden Buildings Blog

Garden Buildings Blog was the pet project of a web designer who had no end of toil and trouble getting the right garden shed, and wanted to prevent such anguish for people like him in the future. They now offer regularly updated, independent and insightful reviews of garden buildings of all kinds. For more information please visit: http://www.gardenbuildingsblog.com/