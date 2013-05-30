Gardening Guides, in-Depth Tool Reviews and More Are Available at New Website Garden Dad

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Garden Dad, a website that features helpful gardening guides, garden tool reviews and exclusive deals on garden tools, has just launched its new and user-friendly website. Whether people already have a green thumb or find gardening to be extremely challenging, the website offers useful and in-depth tips and advice on a wide range of garden-related topics.



As anybody who has ever tried to grow their own flowers, fruits or vegetables probably knows quite well, it is not always an easy task. Figuring out important things like the best type of soil to use and what type of fertilizer tomatoes and lettuce like the best can be a time-consuming and even confusing process.



This is where Garden Dad can help; thanks to its variety of step-by-step guides, garden products reviews, comparison tables and more, people will find everything they need to know to make their gardens—as well as their confidence—grow.



Garden Dad was founded by Frank Lowery, who has enjoyed gardening for quite a few years. Frank enjoys spending time in his garden and has learned a great deal about taking proper care of the soil and plants. In an effort to share his knowledge with other gardening fans, Frank recently launched his website. In the short time the site has been live, it has already taken the gardening world by storm.



“If you learn how to plan your garden correctly, and if you have at least a basic understanding of various gardening-related subjects, you are more likely to take the right decisions regarding your garden,” Frank wrote in an article on the website, adding that this knowledge will allow people to have a healthy garden that they can be proud of.



“I’ll break down advanced gardening topics into simple, actionable steps that can help you improve your knowledge about gardening.”



Using the new Garden Dad website is easy and enjoyable; people can visit the site at any time and browse through the vast amount of guides and articles. Category tabs at the top of the home page allow visitors to quickly find the information they are looking for. For example, anybody who wants to read more about garden products can click on the “Products” tab; this will take them to a section of the site that is devoted to information about mowers, tractors and other garden-related products. Those who wish to subscribe to Frank’s free updates may enter in their name and email address on the home page.



