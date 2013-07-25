Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Gardening in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The Japanese gardening environment is very limited as gardening spaces in Japan are very small. The majority of consumers in Japan live in urban areas, which makes the development of a gardening culture fairly difficult. However, due to rising health awareness, consumers are increasingly growing their own vegetables in pots on balconies.
Euromonitor International's Gardening in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Product coverage: Garden Care, Gardening Equipment, Horticulture, Other Gardening, Pots and Planters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
