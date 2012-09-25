Cooler Temps Signal Start of Fall Gardening Season

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Veggie Cage, a top manufacturer of innovative gardening tools, has seen a higher demand for its most popular products, the Veggie Cage and the Tomato Ring, as gardeners prepare for fall. The best time to plant fall flowers and vegetables is typically the end of Sept. and beginning of Oct, when plants can settle in without the stress of heat on their root systems. Veggie Cage supports fall gardeners with products that help all types of plants grow and thrive.



Rob Sanazaro, co-founder of Veggie Cage, commented on the popularity of fall gardening trends. “At the end of summer and beginning of fall, gardeners are eager to start to plant winter vegetables and perennials. Products like the Veggie Cage and Tomato ring help secure budding vegetables and flowers and are an easy alternative to traditional staking.”



Veggie Cage offers a range of gardening products ranging from gardening gloves and watering cans to hoses and trellises; all products are available on the company’s website.



About Veggie Cage

Established in 2003 and based in St. Louis, MO, Veggie Cage is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative gardening products for both home and professional use. The company’s namesake product, the Veggie Cage, is a supportive and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional garden stakes. Veggie Cage products are made exclusively in the U.S. and offer functional tools to help flowers and vegetables thrive. For more information, please visit: www.veggiecage.com.