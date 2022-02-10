Gardner Aerospace Opens Huge New Factory in China

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Derby-based Gardner Aerospace is the latest business to look towards the Asia Pacific region when it comes to expansion and growth. The company, which supplies components to some well-known manufacturers, including Rolls Royce Holdings and Airbus, is tapping into the emerging aviation market in China. A boom in international travel in China over the past decade (excluding the pandemic years) has meant that China is now responsible for around a third of global demand for new aircraft. So, it makes sense for an aerospace business to gain a foothold in the region. Gardner Aerospace's new site is located in Chengdu and staff from the Derby-based business has been in the country since last year providing advice and guidance to the local team. Given that this type of production is still relatively new to China, building a local market with such experienced international players will provide a robust foundation moving forward.



DSJ HK specialises in technical operations jobs, supporting businesses like Gardner Aerospace looking to build teams and reputation across the Asia Pacific region. The firm was established in 2008, which means it has weathered many of the regional storms relating to technical operations jobs and supply chain roles, and has seen the local market evolve. Today, the team can also provide specialist insight with respect to logistics and procurement hiring too. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ HK is able to ensure a constant supply of exceptional talent for businesses engaged in reputation building in this part of the world. Support for talented people looking to take career-defining next steps is also strong, as the team has connections with hiring managers across a broad spectrum of technical operations jobs. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, bespoke options can be created for every kind of hiring need.



The team at DSJ Global works on both a local and a national level when it comes to technical operations jobs. Strong regional links and history in Asia Pacific ensure access to key people and the right networks. Plus, the Hong Kong team is part of a 1,000+-strong workforce, which operates across 6 countries. In addition, DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Being able to provide high quality support when it comes to technical operations jobs - even during a pandemic - requires a strong internal team. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people to ensure this is the case. Consultants receive ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Commodity Sourcing Specialist, Supply Chain Manager, Regional Operations Director and Technical Procurement Manager.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



