Gardner Denver, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Gardner Denver, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Gardner Denver would be unfair to investors in NYSE:GDI shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Gardner Denver, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and currently hold any of those NYSE:GDI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NYSE:GDI investors.



On Feb. 22, 2013, several media outlets reported that KKR & Co LP made an offer to the board of Gardner Denver, Inc. to acquire Gardner Denver, Inc. at $75 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:GDI shares at $80.00 per shares and that NYSE:GDI shares traded in July 2011 as high as $91.50 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Gardner Denver Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Gardner Denver, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.77 billion in 2009 to over $2.37 billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of $165.19 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $277.56 million in 2011.



Shares of Gardner Denver, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) grew from as low as $18.10 per share in March 2009 to as high as $91.50 per share in July 2011.



