Garrett Christianson's New Mobile Marketing Package Released

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Google calls it The Mobile Movement. It’s a consumer-driven mass movement of people accessing the internet from hand-held smart phones. This movement is so huge, industry experts say if your business doesn’t soon go mobile, it will become irrelevant, according to Garrett Christianson of Garrett Christianson Marketing, Boulder, Colorado.



The term “mobile marketing” has arisen which is the capacity to impact smart phone users with smart phone-enabled mobile websites.



“Simply put”, Garrett Christianson says, “most people now prefer to access the internet while on-the-go from their smart phones rather than use desktops or even laptops. This opens up exciting new possibilities for local businesses to reach potential new customers and clients. Now a local business can advertise their mobile website on Google’s new mobile search engine and start getting quality phone calls almost immediately”.



“From my experience running mobile advertising campaigns, people on smart phones use their phones to search for local services. They need less research to make buying decisions. They’re more action-oriented, they want a solution NOW and advertisers can start getting results very quickly.”



Christianson continues, “Now is the time for the smart local business owner to dig in and get positioned in their local market for the services they offer. 2013 will be the year that a few local businesses in each service category will create a dominant positioning in their local market with mobile. In Google’s new mobile search engine, there’s only 2-3 spots at the top.



That’s it. It’s not an open-ended loop. It’s a closed loop. The local businesses that get in first and stick with it will reap huge financial rewards. It will be very difficult for their competitors to share in this advertising gold-mine because there’s only a few spots available. Once they’re taken, it will be almost impossible for a competitor to carve out any type of niche or positioning.”



“By positioning yourself now, it will be very difficult for your competitors to jump over you as mobile advertising goes mainstream, which it’s on the cusp of doing right now”, concludes Mr. Christianson.



About Garrett Christianson Marketing

Garrett Christianson Marketing has been providing marketing services to local businesses since 2004.



Contact:

Garrett Christianson

Boulder, Colorado

720-335-6683

http://garrettchristianson.biz/