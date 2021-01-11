Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX, OTC:GTXMQ) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Garrett Motion Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: GTX, OTC: GTXMQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Garrett Motion Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: GTX, OTC: GTXMQ stocks, concerns whether certain Garrett Motion Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt, that, as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility that, as a result of the foregoing, Garrett's ability to gain or hold market share was impaired, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



