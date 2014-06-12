Garrido Fences Announces Growing Staff and Employee Promotions

Chalfont, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Garrido Fences is proud of the professionalism and skill consistently delivered by their staff. One of their top performing laborers, Ben, has recently been promoted to foreman, with Ricardo, a promising new recruit, taking his place. Ben’s years as a laborer gave him the experience he needs to move into this leadership role, and Garrido Fences looks forward to seeing how these changes will benefit their clients.



Garrido Fences makes a point to only hire the most dedicated and experienced fence contractors in Bucks County, PA. They consistently receive positive feedback about the great work done by specific employees who go above and beyond the call of duty. A lot of work is coming in these days and Garrido Fences is getting it done at their trademark fast pace while maintaining their high standard of quality.



This consistent work is helping Garrido Fences grow their business, and soon they will branching off into several different fencing crews so the work can be split up and each team can dedicate the appropriate amount of time to each fencing project. They plan to hire even more fence installers to manage the work load and continue providing a superior product for their clients.



Homeowners can get free estimates now at www.garridofences.com. The website outlines the deals customers can receive on Aluminum, wood, and PVC/vinyl fencing. To hire one of the best fence companies in Bucks County, PA visit Garrido Fences online or call 215-352-3371.



About Garrido Fences

Family owned and operated for 15 years, Garrido Fences installs all types of fences in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They provide a hands-on approach, walking their customers through all their fence style options. The company is fully licensed and insured in Pennsylvania, and all estimates are free.



For more information visit www.garridofences.com.