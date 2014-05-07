Garrido Fences Now Offering Fence Repairs and Aluminum Discounts for May 2014

Chalfont, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The Philadelphia area is just beginning to recover from the harsh winter season. The storms and cold weather were particularly bad this year, and April didn’t give the region much of a break. Heavy rain and lingering low temperatures gave Bucks and Montgomery County a beating, and homeowners are wondering what to do about the damage and mess on their property. If fences were damaged by falling trees or branches or even by high speed winds, Garrido Fences fixes all varieties of fences fast.



Damaged fences can be tough and even dangerous for homeowners to fix on their own. Garrido Fences has the equipment needed to haul heavy tree branches away and get fences back to like-new condition in just a couple of days. The company is knowledgeable about all fence types including Aluminum, PVC/Vinyl, and Wood, and clients can call them for repairs on all three. Trust the family-owned business that has provided fencing services in Montgomery County for over 15 years.



As the weather gets warmer many homeowners will be installing new swimming pools or refurbishing their old ones. Aluminum fencing is a smart option for closing in pool areas because the material is stylish, durable, and requires no maintenance. Throughout the month of May, Garrido Fences will offer black 54-in. high aluminum fencing for only $22/ft. This product is up to code for swimming pools, and all materials are in stock now and ready to be installed. Act now for this great deal on aluminum fencing in Montgomery County – it won’t last long.



For more information on fence repairs and installation visit Garrido Fences online or call 215-352-3371



About Garrido Fences

Family owned and operated for 15 years, Garrido Fences installs all types of fences in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They provide a hands-on approach, walking their customers through all their fence style options. The company is fully licensed and insured in Pennsylvania, and all estimates are free.



For more information visit http://www.garridofences.com.