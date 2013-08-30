Garrison Wynn Re-Releases Book "The Real Truth About Success"

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Garrison Wynn, personal influence expert and author of the Amazon.com bestseller “The Real Truth about Success” announces the re-release of his book.



“The Real Truth about Success: What the top 1% do differently and why they won't tell you” is a researched based book (10 years of anonymous interviews with 5000 top performers) about how the myths of success prevent most people from achieving it; and, why your boss, who is not as smart as you are, is in fact, still your boss! This entertaining, often disturbingly honest look at success, shows you how to identify your advantages and then quickly capitalize on them.



Topics covered in the book include



Lies about Success – and why we believe them

From interview to confession: Some things about success you may not want to know

Why would anybody want to be in a fair fight? Positioning yourself to win before you begin

Why intelligence, education and expertise are never enough to achieve success



About Garrison Wynn

In his teens, he worked with baseball legend Hank Aaron to promote the world’s first video gaming system, and by age 27 became the youngest department head in a Fortune 500 company’s history. He designed processes for 38 company locations nationwide and developed & marketed products still being sold in 30 countries. A former professional stand-up comedian, radio/TV host and actor, Garrison has coauthored with Steven Covey and contributed weekly to The Washington Post. His greatest strength however, is a magnetic live performance that keeps him in great demand, with more than 100 speaking dates per year.



McGraw Hill is the publisher and the book can be ordered through Amazon at:http://www.amazon.com/Real-Truth-about-Success-Differently/dp/0071629963/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1376946663&sr=1-1



For more information on Garrison and/or his book, please visit: www.garrisonwynn.com/



Garrison Wynn is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.

Website: http://mediaproductions.tv



TO BOOK GARRISON WYNN,

EMAIL: confirmations@mediaproductions.tv