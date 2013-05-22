Welcome to the Tropical Jungle: Lautner's Famed Garwood Residence Up for Grabs at $15 Million

Malibu, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- A stunningly exotic Malibu estate deemed the Garwood Residence, designed by famed American architect John Lautner, is now up for grabs at 15 million. Lautner, who apprenticed under world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is famous for his specific design aesthetics, which included creating timeless, free, joyous spaces for all activities of life.



The post-and-beam style estate is pleasingly different from most of Lautner’s designs, which include the space age style of Bob Hope’s second estate in Palm Springs.



The 3,500 square foot Garwood Residence is situated within a private cul-de-sac behind an abundance of beautiful landscaping, masking the house from the eyes of the outside world.



Sports and recreation enthusiasts will delight in the custom full size tennis court, designed by the great American tennis player, Gene Mako. Once inside the house, guests will walk into the open plan living and kitchen area, feeling the warmth from the heated sandstone floors mined in India on their feet, whilst gazing out onto the large expanse of the ocean framed by tropical trees. Instantly, one can feel the pressure and stress from the not so distant city, just drop from their shoulders, as this calming retreat begins to work its magic.



This romantic haven boasts three stunning, generous sized bedrooms, a media room, a chef’s kitchen surrounded by the infamous Lautner style floor to ceiling windows, which offer breathtaking panoramic views of the sprawling ocean and Malibu hills. Yoga fans may also wish to use the rooftop terrace to practice their sun salutations as they watch the sun rise over the expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alternatively there is a choice of three outer buildings on the property, one of which is already set up for the purposes of practicing yoga.



The calming effects of the house lend themselves magnificently to the lush garden, which embodies a beautiful collaboration of both Mediterranean and Asian design aspects. Sandstone steps lead retreat seekers past a wealth of tropical flora including lemon, lime, avocado, plum, blood and naval orange fruit trees. Through the textured and tiered gardens one will find several private palapas perfect for entertaining and ultimate privacy. And just a few steps away, leads you to the premier, private beach of Paradise Cove where one can surf, dive or anchor your yacht. There is also the luxury of having two world class marinas within 25 miles either side of your anchorage. The property comes with deeded rights.



The house is located just a short 35 minute drive from your jet or chartered plane door, hangered up the coast at the efficient Camarillo airport, meaning short trips to a range of places are easily made possible.



Heading back up to the top garden, buyers can enjoy the magnificent pebble stone pool, as they take in their tropical one-acre garden in the brilliant California sunshine. Once finished with a relaxing swim, guests can either take full advantage of the onsite gymnasium or unwind further in the outdoor steam room and shower.



This home is perfect for those who love to travel, with sensual themes of water, texture and color running throughout the property, and would suit those with an active outdoor lifestyle.



