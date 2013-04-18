Gary Busey and Buseyfoundation.org Partners with Total Body Experts to Fight Kawasaki Disease

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- “Academy Award nominee Gary Busey and BuseyFoundation.org have partnered on a national basis with Total Body Experts (TBE) in Los Angeles to raise funds and awareness for Childhood Kawasaki Disease and Research in honor of Gary and Steffanie’s 3 year-old son, Luke Samson Busey,” announced Marc Erickson, founder of Total Body Experts (TBE).



Gary Busey smiles, “Steffanie and I feel this is a miracle and a blessing to find a partner like Total Body Experts. Our being able to come together and fight this childhood heart disease as a team is as rare as the disease. We’re excited to make the public aware on a national basis how rare Kawasai’s is and have the strength of Total Body Expert’s Number #1 status to help fight the good fight and truly understand our journey to help kids like Luke.”



Erickson confides and continues, “Total Body Experts has partnered with Steffanie and Gary Busey and their BuseyFoundation.org to help fight Kawasaki’s Disease as our own VP of Sales, Jared Zinda, has a younger brother, Jacob, (now 17) who is a strong, healthy survivor of childhood Kawasaki Disease.”



Zinda further explains, “my entire family comes from the corporate sports and fitness world and are ecstatic to finally find someone with the visibility of Gary Busey to help educate people about Kawasaki’s. When my brother was diagnosed back in 1995 there were little to no resources or doctors who had direct knowledge of the disease and corrective treatments. I remember my father being on the internet for hours at a time trying to find information. It brings me great joy for my company to support a cause close to the heart of my family and me.”



Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Chu, finds the Busey connection a perfect fit as Chu in addition to his duties as financial guru at TBE also serves as the Executive Producer of the multi-award winning short film, EMIT, which received the “Best Screenplay” Award at Sundance 2012. Chu says: “Partnering with an Oscar nominee for Best Actor like Mr. Busey is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Total Body Experts to further explore our established relationship with the creative community in Hollywood both above and below the line.”



Erickson says: “Total Body Experts provides the much needed digital platform to peruse and purchase the top athletic and fitness equipment in the industry; you can literally order and pay for it online and never have to go into a store or gym. One of our features that is especially attractive to the consumer is our company’s no hassle, no gimmick return policy as well as our lifetime exchange program for TBE.”



“TBE is a company where everyone has a shared purpose knowing each individual plays an integral part in the company’s success. That’s what Facebook was doing when it first launched and it’s the direction MySpace was moving in with its hook-up to the music world,” further explains TBE Founder Erickson.



Total Body Experts, LLC (TBE) is the premiere dealer of fitness equipment for home and commercial applications in the United States. Total Body Experts is the #1 online dealer of Stairmaster products. TBE also sells brand new Star Trac and FreeMotion products at the best prices. TBE is the #1 online dealer of new and used high quality gym equipment which has a lifetime exchange program. You can trade-in any piece you buy from TBE for something different for life with their easy no hassles, no gimmicks return policy. TBE was founded in February 2010 by Marc Erickson. For further information, you can visit www.TotalBodyExperts.com



The Busey Foundation was established in 2012 by actor Gary Busey and his fiancée, Steffanie Sampson. The Foundation’s purpose is to raise funds for the awareness, education and research for Kawasaki Disease, (“KD”), and to provide funding for families who are unable to afford the proper treatment of this disease. For more info, visit www.BuseyFoundation.org .



