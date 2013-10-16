Gary Hennes Realtor Launches the Villas at St Barts Page

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtor, a luxury real estate group, has launched a section dedicated to properties of The Villas at St Barts, a luxury community located in the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy. This new selection includes a well well-organized and user-friendly page available through GaryHennesRealtor.com



Many of the homes listed therein are among the most luxurious and expensive on the international market, and are popular with buyers from around the world. Each is clearly identified by its name and a high-quality photograph, which makes the section more aesthetically appealing while showcasing the appearance and features of these highly-exclusive properties. Users can also see the cost of the homes (defined in Euros, the island’s currency), the subdivision they are located within, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and their availability.



Users can link to a given property to access a detailed profile that includes more photos, a descriptive introduction on amenities and features, additional specifications, seasonal rates, and still more information. A “Request Information” tab allows prospective buyers to send contact information directly to the team for additional details. Clients can also add desired properties to their “Favorites” list, or email them to an interested party, allowing them to narrow down their preferences.



Gary Hennes Realtor’s expansion into this prestigious overseas community is in keeping with the group’s explicit emphasis in providing a wide variety of luxurious properties. It also reflects the growing market for seasonal or second homes throughout the tropics, a trend that the firm has responded to effectively. To that end, Gary Hennes Realtor specializes in properties throughout South Florida, including popular coastal communities such as Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura, and South Beach.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors comprises some of South Florida’s most prominent Miami Beach Realtors, and has been identified as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted real estate companies in the region.