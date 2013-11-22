Gary Hennes Realtors Achieves Marked Growth in Social Media Campaign

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtors, a South Florida real estate group, has reached a significant milestone in its social media campaign, as both its Facebook and Twitter accounts have grown significantly.



The company’s official Facebook page has gained over 1,500 subscribers, while its Twitter profile is being followed by more than 1,200 accounts. Each account is among the most popular of any South Florida real estate group.



This rapid growth can be attributed to the group’s innovative and aggressive utilization of social media, which entails timely interaction with followers, responsiveness to comments and feedback, and regular posting.



Indeed, both accounts were launched to expand Gary Hennes Realtors’ visibility and network, as well as to promote greater engagement with both existing and potential clients. Subsequently, the social media platforms are used to provide information on the company’s services, new listings, market trends, and more.



The use of social media and other web-based tools reflects the growing importance of the internet in promoting business growth. Gary Hennes Realtors has long emphasized the use of such approaches in its own business model.



Recently, it launched a new and improved version of their website, GaryHennesRealtors.com, which now offers a range of features that optimize user-friendliness, navigability, and aesthetics.



The site displays a modernist minimalist design that makes it easier to view and more visually appealing. It’s been streamlined and better formatted so that users can more effectively access the pages and resources they are searching for.



These include an advanced search function, blog resource, and significantly expanded listings of high-end properties. The group’s expanding presence on the web is expected to reap high returns.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors has operated out of Miami Beach for nearly two decades and comprises some of the region’s most reputable Miami Beach Realtors. The reputable firm deals with a variety of luxury residential properties throughout the city.