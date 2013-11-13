Gary Hennes Realtors Launches New Sunny Isles Beach Section

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtors, a group specializing in luxury Miami Beach real estate, has further expanded into Sunny Isles Beach with the launching of a new section on GaryHennesRealtors.com.



The new page includes an extensive list of luxurious Sunny Isles Beach Condos, many of which are among the most luxurious and expensive on the market.



Each condo is clearly identified by its name and a high resolution photograph, which makes the section more attractive while showcasing the appearance and features of each selection.



Users can link to a given property to access a detailed profile that includes more photos, a descriptive introduction on amenities and features, additional specifications, seasonal rates, and still more information.



A “Request Information” tab also allows prospective buyers to send contact information directly to the team for additional details. Clients can also add desired properties to their “Favorites” list, or email them to an interested party, allowing them to narrow down their preferences.



Gary Hennes Realtors launched this section in response to the growing demand for properties in Sunny Isles Beach, which is subsequently among the fastest-growing communities in the state of Florida. The group has long emphasized its responsiveness to market trends, updating its website regularly to reflect client demands. For a similar reason it launched a new section for the Villas at St. Barts, a highly-exclusive community located in the Caribbean.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors comprises some of South Florida’s most prominent Miami Beach Realtors, specializing in luxury real estate through the city and its surrounding communities. The group has been identified as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted real estate companies in the region.