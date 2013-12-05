Gary Hennes Realtors Offering Free Online Home Evaluations

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtors, the region’s leading Miami Beach Realtor, is offering free home evaluations available through the "Sellers" section of its official website at GaryHennesRealtors.com.



The unique and innovative feature is designed to expedite the home selling process, which is often complex and daunting for many home sellers.



Clients are merely required to fill out an onsite form with basic personal contact information and specifications about the property, such as square footage, number of bedrooms, and so on. There is also the option to provide additional comments, questions, or concern, allowing Gary Hennes Realtors to address individual needs or circumstances.



After submitting the form, the client will be contacted by a Gary Hennes staff member to determine a free property evaluation at the requestor’s convenience. The company’s experienced and professional team will work closely with clients to improve the likelihood, speed, and profitability of a sale.



Given the firm’s long tenure as a major seller in the region, its advice is highly sought after. This is especially the case for South Florida sellers, given the region’s increasing popularity among home buyers and investors from around the world.



This unique and personalized online service was launched to improve the real estate experience of clients, who are increasingly relying on the internet. It reflects Gary Hennes Realtors’ explicit dedication to providing the latest and most customer-centric services to its clients.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors comprises South Florida’s top Miami Beach Realtors, and for two decades has been a leading specialist in a variety of luxury properties throughout the area.