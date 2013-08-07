Gary House, the Engaging Host of "Cooking Everything Outdoors" Shows How to Bake Brownies on a Grill

Oakdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Preparing everything from Bloody Mary’s to Island Grillstone Omelets to ridiculously delicious BBQ Bacon-Wrapped Ribs Gary House of the YouTube Show “Cooking Everything Outdoors” is now baking brownies on a grill grate. Known for using his special stealth ingredients House doesn’t hold back with this dessert so popular among people of all ages. “I use a gluten free brownie mix from Bob’s Red Mill and the brownies come out flawlessly. And though this recipe isn’t a gluten free dessert, it surely could be with a few alterations.” said House.



To start, House uses two 8.5 x 8.5 inch aluminum baking trays to save time cutting the brownie into two layers after baking. Those making the recipe should oil each tray liberally. Next House asks viewers to combine the brownie mix per the instructions on the package and pour half of the mixture into each tray. At this point newly christened grill bakers should preheat their barbecue grill to 350 degrees of indirect heat. House uses a gas grill for his brownie dessert but encourages his audience in their choice for charcoal briquets if need arises.



House bakes his brownie mixture for approximately fifteen minutes depending on the grill’s heat output. “I like to start checking my brownies at about ten minutes in. I use the good old-fashioned toothpick in the center trick. Works just great every time.” added House.



House then cuts fresh strawberries to about a one-fourth inch thickness. He then slathers the one layer of the brownies with whipping cream and adds a layer of strawberries only to be topped with more whipping cream. He then adds the second layer of brownie to the top of the heap. He repeats the process and tops with chocolate shavings.



Gary House hosts the widely viewed show, “Cooking Everything Outdoors” on YouTube. Additionally he has been featured on many popular media outlets like “Camp Chef”, “Garden Fork TV”, “TMP Outdoors”, “Outdoor Cooking Channel”, “Big Wild Radio show”, “Fix It Life Radio Show”, “iTunes” and “Country TV - New Zealand”. To schedule an interview write info@cooking-outdoors.com.



