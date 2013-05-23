Gary Larcenaire Publishes New Article Discussing Need for Mental Health Treatment

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Gary Larcenaire, the CEO of Valley Mental Health in Salt Lake City, has recently announced the publishing of his new article, “My View: Mental Health Needs Our Attention.”



The article, published in Salt Lake City newspaper Deseret News, expresses Larcenaire’s sentiments about the need for mental health treatment across the United States. It provides an analysis of mental health statistics and stigma, examines budget cuts to the mental healthcare industry, and explores the potential of the Excellence in Mental Health Act.



According to Larcenaire’s article, there is a desperate need to bridge the mental health gap in Utah alone, where 5.4 percent of adults and 4.7 percent of minors are in need of mental health treatment. About 44,641 people receive treatment, but there are still 102,131 individuals who require care and cannot access it.



“Those suffering from mental illness can be helped,” states Larcnaire. “Each and every day, programs help people address their illnesses and change their lives. When people receive timely and effective treatment, it reduces expensive ER visits and hospitalizations.”



The article goes on to explain that budget cuts have hindered the strength of mental health outreach centers. Passing The Excellence in Mental Health Act could provide 1.4 billion dollars in Medicaid funding over the next decade, which results in greater support systems for families across the United States who deal with mental sickness each day.



Larcenaire is the head of Valley Mental Health, a non-profit behavioral healthcare provider that helps those who need mental health and substance abuse and prevention services. Valley Mental Health offers more than 62 programs across Salt Lake, Tooele, and Summit counties. The staff of Valley Mental Health, which includes therapists, case, managers, and social workers, serves children, youth, young adults, and seniors.



Individuals interested in reading the article can visit Deseret News for more information. Details of Larcenaire and his work can be found on the Valley Mental Health website.



About Gary Larcenaire

Gary Larcenaire is the CEO of Valley Mental Health in Salt Lake City and works tirelessly to help out those in need who suffer from mental diseases. Since 1987, Valley Mental Health and its workers have provided comprehensive treatment and services for people of all ages who are experiencing serious mental illness, substance use disorders and behavior problems. For more information, please visit http://www.deseretnews.com/article/765627161/Mental-health-needs-our-attention.html?pg=all