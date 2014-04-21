Gary Lee Vincent Seeks Funding Support from Kickstarter to Create a Movie Based on John Russo's Latest Novel

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Legendary horror writer John Russo is best known for his authorship of Night of the Living Dead and twenty other terror-suspense novels, including Midnight, The Awakening and The Majorettes, all of which were made into movies. Russo’s latest novel, Dealey Plaza, is as real and frightening as today’s headlines, exploring -- and deploring -- America’s catastrophic addiction to guns and violence.



Dealey Plaza is one of the most notorious places in America, and when youthful conspiracy buffs go there in 1964 to stage their own reenactment of the Kennedy Assassination, four of them are brutally murdered -- the first victims of a hate-filled legacy that continues for four more decades.



Dealey Plaza is a book that was over twenty years in the making for John Russo and has a compelling narrative that engages the reader in a way that few authors can pull off.



The production of the Dealey Plaza novel is complete and available at Amazon. This specific fundraiser is an attempt to purchase advertising that will target a wider audience for Mr. Russo's work. Money will be spent directly on Amazon to boost its ranking as well as on Google AdWords and related campaigns.



This project will only be funded if at least $10,000 is pledged by Sat, May 17 2014 2:05 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1eRrbIi