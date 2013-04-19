Gary Nowacki CEO of TraceGains Names David Schoenfeld VP of Sales

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- TraceGains, Inc. welcomes David Schoenfeld as the new Vice-president of Sales. Schoenfeld brings twenty years of experience in technology sales, sales management, and expertise in the areas of computer systems and applications, eCommerce marketing, SaaS Sales, and eCommerce application development and sales strategies. Prior to joining TraceGains, David headed the Global Sales and Marketing efforts for Ugam Solutions, focused on providing online marketing solutions and SaaS technologies for the world’s top retailers, brands, and media companies.



Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, commented on Schoenfeld joining the company, “We’re pleased that David has joined TraceGains as our senior executive responsible for sales. 2013 is shaping up to be another record year for us and having a leader of David’s caliber heading up the sales organization will insure that our momentum continues.”



Schoenfeld was also the Director of Software Sales at Oerlikon-Melco where he was responsible for business development, application development, and product launch of the LiveDesigner technology for the global market. He previously held senior sales positions at both IHS Information Handling Services, Inc. (HIS) and Hewlett Packard.



Schoenfeld holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Information Technology from Colorado Technical University, Denver.



TraceGains (http://wwww.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



