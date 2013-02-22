Gary Nowacki of TraceGains to Present at North American Summit on Food Safety

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection.



Increasing Profitability through Supplier Quality Automation is the name of the most important session at the 9th Annual North American Summit on Food Safety. At 2:30pm EST, March 6, 2013 at the Hilton Toronto Airport, Carole Inman, VP, Sales & Marketing, Specialty Food Ingredients and Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains will discuss automating supplier compliance with critical business rules to minimize risks and create performance.



Nowacki noted, “It is critical to realize the advantages of using automation to achieve greater profitability and efficiency, and delight customers. The event will allow participants to develop competitive strategies to optimize inventory compliance to meet production schedules, build on food safety certification and efficiency, manufacture higher quality goods at a lower cost, and transform workforce culture and increase employee satisfaction.”



Food companies will learn how to meet quality mandates and enhance brand reputation, and out-perform competitors. TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



