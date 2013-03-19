Gary Shilling Is the Next Guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC. Tubbergen also hosts the weekly Everything Financial Radio Show, which features guest experts from around the world.



Tubbergen's next guest is A. Gary Shilling. He is the President of A. Gary Shilling & Co., a firm founded in 1978. Dr. Shilling is also the author of four finance-related books. His latest book was published in 2010 and is titled, The Age of Deleveraging: Investment strategies for a decade of slow growth and deflation.



According to their website, Dr. Shilling's company's approach to analyzing and forecasting economic and financial developments in the U.S. and abroad and applying the results to clients' activities and portfoloios are based on Dr. Shilling's two long-standing principles, one of which follows;



Human nature changes very slowly over time, if at all. Therefore, history is relevant because human beings will react to similar circumstances in similar ways. The trick, however, is to find the relevant piece of history on which to draw parallels. In this sense, forecasting is an art, not a science.



On March 11, 2013 Tubbergen's blog was titled Sequester Lies.



"It was just over one week ago that U.S. taxpayers were told that unless the sequester was avoided, children would not be vaccinated, the military would be cut to unsafe levels and any economic progress made to date would be lost," began Tubbergen. "Turns out, all that was, was just a big pile of fertilizer. It took only one day for government agencies to begin advertising for job openings."



Tubbergen quotes below from a March 4, 2013 article in The Washington Times.



The sequester cuts are now officially in place, but many government agencies appear to be hiring freely anyway.



The U.S. Forest Service on Monday posted help-wanted ads for a few good men and women to work as "recreation aides" this summer, the Internal Revenue Service advertised for an office secretary in Maryland, the U.S. Mint wanted 24 people to help press coins, and the Agriculture Department said it needs three "insect production workers" to help grow bollworms in Phoenix.



Monday marked the first regular workday under sequestration, and federal agencies posted more than 400 job ads by 6 p.m.



At a time when nearly all of those agencies are contemplating furloughs, the help-wanted ads raised questions about how agencies should decide between saving through attrition or letting people go.



"Every position you don't fill that isn't absolutely necessary is one less person that needs to be furloughed," said Steve Ellis, vice president at Taxpayers for Common Sense -- though he said some positions that people leave need to be filled in order to meet agencies' core missions.



Part of the problem is it's often unclear exactly what those core missions are, said Paul C. Light, a professor at New York University who has studied government organization extensively.



"When you say mission critical, it's a phrase without meaning," he said. "Everything's mission critical. Therefore, we have no way of knowing what would be mission critical in a job description versus what is not."



He said agencies become "very artful" in writing job descriptions to justify why are hiring.



"The sequester cuts weren't even close to a good beginning," explains Tubbergen. He goes on to say that the threats of catastrophe of which many politicians warned should the cuts actually occur were nothing more than idle threats.



"Most of the Washington politicians sound like the proverbial boy who cried wolf," concludes Tubbergen. "After all, the government is still hiring insect production workers to help grow bollworms."



