Gary Shilling Next Guest on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can usually be found helping his own clients. When he has a few free minutes he is busy writing his daily blog, his monthly newsletter Moving Markets or interviewing his next guest expert for his weekly radio show.



Tubbergen's next guest is Gary Shilling. Shilling is an American financial analyst and commentator who frequently appears in publications such as Forbes Magazine, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He is president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., Inc. and editor of A. Gary Shilling's Insight.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his online financial blog. On September 5, 2013 his blog was titled Part Four: Social Security Question and Answer.



"Today, I continue to discuss Social Security collection rules and strategies," began Tubbergen. "Once you begin to collect Social Security benefits, you can suspend those benefits as long as you have reached your normal retirement age. You can then reinstate those benefits at a later date and receive delayed retirement credits for each month that your benefits are suspended. Delayed retirement credits are only credited through age 70 so there is no reason to suspend benefits beyond age 70."



So how might a married couple use this file-and-0suspend strategy?



Tubbergen gives his readers a hypothetical example of a married couple in order to help show them exactly how such benefits can apply. The example helps dispel some of the incorrect assumptions the average couple can make in real life.



"One of the biggest assumptions made in determining when to collect Social Security benefits is anticipated life expectancy, something none of us knows," notes Tubbergen.



Sound interesting?



To read the blog in its entirety on how and when you might want to apply for your Social Security benefits, go to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and select his September 5, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at www.dennistubbergen.com. To view Tubbergen’s latest Moving Markets? newsletter, go to www.moving-markets.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.