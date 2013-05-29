GaryHennesRealtor.com Launches Innovative Web Page for Sellers

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Gary Hennes, a Miami Beach Realtor, has launched a new “Sellers” page on their website at http://www.GaryHennesRealtors.com. The innovative and user-friendly page allows sellers to quickly and conveniently obtain assistance on selling their property.



Sellers fill out a basic form that include their name, email, address, basic specifications about their home (square footage, number of bedrooms, etc), and any additional comments and concerns they have. After submitting the form, they will be contacted by a Gary Hennes staff member so as to schedule a free property evaluation. The company utilizes its extensive real estate experience to provide suggestions on how to improve the chances of selling one’s home while maximizing revenue and minimizing time. The firm is particularly adept on how to Sell Miami Beach Real Estate, given its particular specialty in that market.



In addition to working with sellers, Gary Hennes Realtors also serves the needs of buyers, with features like its “Community” page providing information on a variety of luxury South Florida neighborhoods, such as Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles, and more. Each community on the page is clearly identifiable not only by its title but also through a corresponding high-quality photograph of said community. This makes the section more aesthetically appealing, while showcasing the appearance and features of the respective communities. Users can also see the number of available properties in each area and the minimum starting price.



Upon clicking any of these communities, users are linked to a detailed profile page that provides introductory information on the neighborhood, an interactive Google Maps location, and a list of featured properties that can be cycled through. Each of these properties in turn contains more details on their specifications, location, cost, amenities, and the like.



Users who locate a desired property can click on a “Request Information” tab that allows them to send contact information directly to the Gary Hennes team. Clients can also add various properties to their “Favorites” list, allowing them to narrow down their preferences. Additionally, the website offers an advanced search feature, available on every section and page, which allows users to find their home based on MLS number or a variety of detailed specifications.



Overall, the new Communities page is intended to be as informative and convenient as possible. It is well-organized to ensure that users can easily navigate through the detailed information provided.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors has operated out of Miami Beach for nearly two decades, specializing in a variety of luxury residential properties all over the area.