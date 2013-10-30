GaryHennesRealtor.com Launches New Advanced Search Features

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- GaryHennesRealtor.com, the official website of prominent real estate group Gary Hennes Realtors, is now offering an advanced new search feature that is intended to optimize the home buying process. Utilizing the latest technology, the new tool allows a significant level of customization and detail.



The real estate group announced the new function on its official blog, which included details and instructions about how it works:



“Our pride and joy in this regard is our unique Miami Property Search feature, which allows you an incredibly degree of customization. You can find the property of your dreams by inputting a variety of comprehensive criteria. Choose from one of over two dozen communities, including such exclusive neighborhoods as Fisher Island, Indian Creek, and Golden Beach. Choose from sales, rentals, condos, or single-family homes.



You can input such specifications as living area size, number of bedrooms, price range, and the year the property was built. You can even search for special features such as a pool, boat dock, or waterview.



In short, our advanced search feature empowers you to search for your property on your own terms. You’ll be able to choose exactly what you want from our extensive and ever-growing collection of South Florida’s finest properties.”



This represents one of many innovative strategies undertaken by Gary Hennes Realtors, which has long been an industry leader it utilizing new technology and the internet. The firm’s highly trafficked website has undergone several changes, including the addition of numerous new listings and property pages. This reflects the growing importance of the internet for real estate marketing, as well as Gary Hennes Realtors’ ability to respond to such trends.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors is comprised of some of South Florida’s most well-known Miami Beach Realtors, and has been identified as one of the fastest-growing and most trusted real estate companies in the region.