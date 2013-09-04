GaryHennesRealtor.com Offering '100 Latest Sales' Feature

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- GaryHennesRealtor.com, the official site of website realty group Gary Hennes Realtor, now includes a section dedicated to displaying the 100 Latest Sales of South Florida properties. The new listing can be accessed on the site’s homepage, just below high resolution photo slideshow.



The well-organized and user-friendly page encompasses all of South Florida’s most prominent and luxurious communities, including Aventura, Brickell, Coral Gables, Millionaire’s Row, South Beach and others. Users can select the community of their choice and view the 100 most recent sales made in the area; notably, this includes all sales made in general, rather than solely those by Gary Hennes Realtor. This provides users with a more comprehensive and accurate picture of the real estate market.



Each listing includes information on the property’s location, sold price and date, bedroom number, and square footage. Clicking on each property leads to a dedicated profile page that provides more details on features and specifications. Users can click on a “Request Information” tab that allows them to learn more about the property, and also add various properties to their “Favorites” list for future reference. This allows clients to highlight homes that similar to what they’re searching for, or to gain an understanding of the nature of the real estate market.



Overall, the new feature is intended to be as informative and convenient as possible, reflecting Gary Hennes Realtors’ express commitment to serving as a top online resource for real estate.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors has operated out of Miami Beach for nearly two decades. The reputable firm deals with a variety of luxury residential properties, with its Miami Beach Realtors comprising some of the most reputable real estate specialists in the region.