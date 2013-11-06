GaryHennesRealtors.com Adds New Communities to Community Section

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtors has added several new South Florida and Miami Beach Communities to its already-extensive Community page at GaryHennesRealtors.com. These include such popular real estate markets as Coconut Grove, Hallandale, Hollywood, and Key Biscayne.



The new communities were added in response to growing demand for properties in these areas. Though comprised largely of prominent Miami Beach Realtors, Gary Hennes Realtors has expanded its offerings to meet the needs of its clients, who increasingly seek residences outside the Miami Beach area – hence the addition of communities in neighboring Broward County, such as Hollywood and Hallandale, as well as communities near Miami Beach, such as Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne.



As with each existing community, the new addition are clearly identifiable by both their title and a corresponding high-quality photograph. This makes the section more aesthetically appealing, while showcasing the appearance and features of the respective communities. Users can also see the number of available properties in each area and the minimum starting price.



Upon clicking any of these communities, users are linked to a detailed profile page that provides introductory information on the neighborhood, an interactive Google Maps location, and a list of featured properties that can be cycled through. Each of these properties in turn contains more details on their specifications, location, cost, amenities, and the like.



Users who locate a desired property can click on a “Request Information” tab that allows them to send contact information directly to the team. Clients can also add various properties to their “Favorites” list, allowing them to narrow down their preferences. Additionally, the website offers an advanced search feature, available on every section and page, which allows users to find their home based on MLS number or a variety of detailed specifications.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors has operated out of Miami Beach for nearly two decades. The reputable firm deals with a variety of luxury residential properties.