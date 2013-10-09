GaryHennesRealtors.com Introduces New Footer Tools

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Gary Hennes Realtors, a prominent South Florida real estate group, has launched several new functions on the footer of their website, GaryHennesRealtors.com. These innovative tools are intended to further enhance user’s customer service experience.



The first among these additions is an advanced property search feature, which allows clients to search for their desired property through both the firm’s exclusive listings and the MLS Database, the largest real estate directory in the United States. Users can input a variety of criteria that include the property’s type (residential or commercial), whether it is a sale or rental, which community it is located in, its price range, and the number of bedrooms and bathrooms it has. Additionally, users have the option of opting for an even more precise search function that entails greater detail; a contact number is provided for any needed assistance.



The second footer tool consists of a list of luxury condominiums categorized by location. Users can choose from one of a dozen major South Florida markets in order to see the available luxury condos, many of which are among the most prestigious in the world. Each of these condos has a detailed profile page that includes a descriptive summary, a photo gallery, information on specifications and features, an interactive Google Maps location, and more.



The final function allows users to sign up for the firm’s unique newsletter service, which requires only one’s name and email. Clients can thereby receive regular updates about the real estate market, new listings, and more.



In general, these new tools were launched in order to further improve clients’ real estate experience, which increasingly occurs online. It reflects Gary Hennes Realtor’s explicit dedication to providing the latest and most customer-centric services to its clients.



About Gary Hennes Realtors

Gary Hennes Realtors comprises South Florida’s top Miami Beach Realtors, and for two decades has been a leading specialist in a variety of luxury properties throughout the area.