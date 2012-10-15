Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Some of the major factors driving the growth of gas market are growing populations, increasing urbanization, rapidly growing automobile sector, increasing need for power generation, and growth in petrochemical industry. For decades, gas has been delivered to businesses and homes throughout the world and it has become the most dependable energy source.



Some of the major challenges faced by developing countries are dependence on foreign countries, increasing CO2 emissions, and increase in renewable energy mandates. With increasing demands from growing population, and other energy applications, the demand for gas is expected to increase in near future. Natural gas is the fastest growing segment owing to the advantages like clean burning and better efficiency.



Major Application Areas



- Three major atmospheric gases are oxygen, nitrogen, and argon that are used in production of steel

- Liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are used to fuel rockets

- Nitrogen is used in brewing beer, recycling of tires, and applying finishes on toys

- Ammonia synthesized from nitrogen is used in fertilizers, amines, nitric acid, hydrazine, and urea. Ammonia is also useful in production of nitrous oxide that is used as an anesthetic in medical surgeries



Market Segmentation



Based on end-use applications:



- Power Generation

- Commercial

- Residential

- Industrial



This research report analyzes this market depending on its segments and major geographies. It includes comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, market structure, market capacity, and projections for forthcoming years.



This research report also includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. It provides an in-depth analysis of micro and macro factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



Market Players



The key players in this industry are Baker Hughes Incorporated, BP Plc, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Canyon Services Group Incorporated, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil/ XTO Energy, Halliburton Company, Quicksilver Resources Incorporated, San Leon Energy Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Southwestern Energy Company, Talisman Energy Incorporated, Trican Well Services Ltd., Ultra Petroleum Corporation, and others.



